MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Shares Up 5.9%

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) shares were up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $16.99, approximately 237,404 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,759,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.58.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.16 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.69%.

In other news, CEO James C. Stewart purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,485.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

