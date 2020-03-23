Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine cut Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.59.

Shares of NBRV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 761,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $548.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 872.95% and a negative return on equity of 179.92%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,616.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 33,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 171,923.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

