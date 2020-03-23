National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

Get National General alerts:

NGHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of National General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut National General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National General currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ NGHC traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 419,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.66. National General has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National General will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of National General by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in National General by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in National General by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in National General by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 714,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in National General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National General (NGHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.