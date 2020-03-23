Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares rose 12.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.29 and last traded at $9.04, approximately 32,644 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 313,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

NLTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a market cap of $308.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

