NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Upgraded to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

NEWT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James raised NEWTEK Business Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

NEWT traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 544,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $221.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 69.37%. The company had revenue of $15.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.05%. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,500.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,505 shares of company stock worth $106,246. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NEWTEK Business Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46,336 shares during the period. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.