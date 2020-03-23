NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $300.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.84.

NVDA stock traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,034,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,934,490. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

