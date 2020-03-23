Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OII. Evercore ISI lowered Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE OII traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,927. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $285.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.15. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, CFO Alan R. Curtis bought 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David K. Lawrence bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 82,780 shares of company stock valued at $285,442. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,477,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,520,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 3,062.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,190,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,290 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,468,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,890,000 after acquiring an additional 657,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,649,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 452,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

