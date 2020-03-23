PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $74.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.56.
PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PACCAR stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. 3,082,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,925. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $83.41.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
