PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $74.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.56.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.91. 3,082,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,925. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

