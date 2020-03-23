Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $6.76, 5,075,819 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 7,079,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from to in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

In other news, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $68,529.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $798,867.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

