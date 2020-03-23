Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Up 6.6%

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) shot up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62, 56,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,414,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRTY. ValuEngine lowered Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Party City Holdco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.82.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.11, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $731.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.80 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 644,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $309,356.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 55,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 569,858 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

