Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

Paypal stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.26. 12,965,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,385,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average is $107.90.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

