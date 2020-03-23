Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nomura restated a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.45.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,965,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,385,649. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. Paypal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 24.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 766,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149,277 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 7.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Paypal by 1.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 84,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Paypal by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,142,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,779,920,000 after acquiring an additional 327,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

