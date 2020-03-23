PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $132.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $145.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.18. 13,920,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,201. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.