Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

DOC traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,092,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,476. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $99,477.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,556.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,461 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,829,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,707,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

