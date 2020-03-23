Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Shares Up 1.4%

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $8.54, 94,530 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,487,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Plantronics in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $336.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty bought 10,000 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,852.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 2,100 shares of Plantronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plantronics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Plantronics by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

