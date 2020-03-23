Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PDS. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Precision Drilling to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.76.

PDS traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 875,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $90.20 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $3.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 359,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,769,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 79,829 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 496,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 623,152 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

