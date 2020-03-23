Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progyny Inc. is a fertility benefits management company. It specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Progyny Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PGNY. Citigroup decreased their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Progyny stock traded down $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $16.47. 750,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,827. Progyny has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.98.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $8,816,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,746,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

