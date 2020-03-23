Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Propetro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Propetro from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens lowered Propetro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Propetro from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.99.

Shares of Propetro stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,480. The company has a market capitalization of $192.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. Propetro has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

