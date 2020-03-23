ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) shot up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $90.31, 216,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,975,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.