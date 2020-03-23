ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Up 8.5%

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) shot up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $90.31, 216,300 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,975,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit