ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Up 9.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shot up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $41.97, 24,202,042 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 15,853,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

