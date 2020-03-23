ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD) Trading 4.7% Higher

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.76 and last traded at $42.42, 62,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,638,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

