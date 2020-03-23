QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Sidoti

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its price target lowered by Sidoti from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QADA. BidaskClub raised QAD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on QAD from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on QAD from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QAD from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.88.

QAD stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.41. 125,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.15 million, a P/E ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.97. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that QAD will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $51,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,297,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,656,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $131,481.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,300,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,122,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,569 shares of company stock worth $1,631,211 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

