QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QCRH. Stephens lowered shares of QCR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.84. QCR has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $413.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.89.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in QCR by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in QCR by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in QCR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

