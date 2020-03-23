QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens cut QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on QCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,104. QCR has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $413.20 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.89.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in QCR by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in QCR by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QCR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in QCR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

