QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $115.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.43.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 14,898,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,818,273. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

