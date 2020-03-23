Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QDEL. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.25.

NASDAQ QDEL traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 767,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,842. Quidel has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Quidel’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

