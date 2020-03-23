Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Trading 3.8% Higher

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.72 and last traded at $54.00, 16,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 398,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.01.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $622,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,211,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,277,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 344,900 shares of company stock worth $17,274,249. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Safehold by 640.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after buying an additional 901,336 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Safehold by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 590,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,779,000 after buying an additional 86,015 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Safehold by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 99,444 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Safehold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 283,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

