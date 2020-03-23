SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Down 3.3%

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $25.72, 1,289,292 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,464,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.58.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after buying an additional 84,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,829,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.
About SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).
