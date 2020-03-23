SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Down 3.3%

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $25.72, 1,289,292 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,464,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from to in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.58.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.38) earnings per share. SAGE Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,039,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,845,000 after buying an additional 84,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,829,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

About SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.