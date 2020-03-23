Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) traded down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $97.88 and last traded at $98.69, 50,040 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 784,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.87.

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.40 and its 200 day moving average is $157.62.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,035 shares of company stock worth $3,995,705. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $104,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,396 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,136,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,308,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

