Sterneck Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM traded down $4.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 32,478,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,674,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.