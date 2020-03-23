Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,972,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after buying an additional 101,292 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 84,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock worth $339,592,001 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $15.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,056.62. 4,038,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,061. The stock has a market cap of $736.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,357.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,321.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.81.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

