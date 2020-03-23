StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) dropped 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $19.54, approximately 229,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,987,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 19.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 53.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

