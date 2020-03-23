UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $11.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.86. The company had a trading volume of 10,651,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,318. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.62 and a 200 day moving average of $265.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

