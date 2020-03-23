Utrust Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Utrust has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Huobi, HitBTC and IDEX. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.08 or 0.02672541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00186131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00033061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00034049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000173 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Huobi, OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

