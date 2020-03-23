Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.41, approximately 25,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 963,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

VFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $125.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,894,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit