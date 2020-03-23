Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.41, approximately 25,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 963,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

VFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $125.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth about $2,894,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 10.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

