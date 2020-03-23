WaykiChain Market Cap Reaches $29.16 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $29.16 million and $2.07 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002380 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $7.50 and $5.60. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02670589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00187319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

WaykiChain Coin Trading

WaykiChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $10.39, $13.77, $18.94, $50.98, $20.33, $33.94, $24.43, $51.55, $32.15, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

