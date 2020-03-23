Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.60 Million

Brokerages expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to post $203.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.60 million to $206.10 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $130.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year sales of $832.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $825.40 million to $848.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $849.53 million, with estimates ranging from $830.70 million to $869.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 568,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,713. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.89. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $243,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 2,440 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,913.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,290 shares of company stock valued at $540,123 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.