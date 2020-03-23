Zacks: Analysts Set $3.00 Target Price for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hancock Jaffe Laboratories an industry rank of 48 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ HJLI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 60,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,132. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.