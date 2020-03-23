Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.78. Agree Realty posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agree Realty.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

In related news, Director Simon Leopold acquired 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

