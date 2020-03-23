Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCX. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.41.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 276,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 35,054,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,124,938. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 2.18. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

