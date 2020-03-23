Zacks: Brokerages Expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). Iridium Communications posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $19.93. 1,162,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iridium Communications (IRDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit