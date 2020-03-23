Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Trading 3.4% Higher

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.76, 2,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 151,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.78 price target on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $27.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZFGN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zafgen in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zafgen by 181.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296,905 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Zafgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zafgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit