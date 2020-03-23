Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Trading 3.4% Higher

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.76, 2,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 151,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.78 price target on shares of Zafgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $27.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93.

Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZFGN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Zafgen in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zafgen during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zafgen by 181.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 460,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296,905 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

