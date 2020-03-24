$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.81. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTB. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

