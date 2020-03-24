12,500 Shares in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,916,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.73.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $9.54 on Tuesday, reaching $90.18. 5,131,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,805. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.42.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,135. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

