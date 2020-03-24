18,406 Shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Bought by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schnitzer Steel Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 293.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCHN traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $12.59. 227,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a market cap of $333.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $405.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHN. BidaskClub upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

