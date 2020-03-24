1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $21.00

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ONEM. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,270. 1life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $28.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.08.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $77.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 1life Healthcare will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

