31,162,100 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,162,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,210,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC owned about 5.28% of Amgen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 24,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 890.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,372 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,053.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 311,832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 554,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 289,346 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 330,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,765,000 after buying an additional 286,385 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $16.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,286,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.34 and a 200-day moving average of $218.11. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.36.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

