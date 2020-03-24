39,184 Shares in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Bought by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2020

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sterling Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 421.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 107,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 86,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 789.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ:SBT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $160.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit