39,184 Shares in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Bought by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sterling Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,240,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 490,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 105,928 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 421.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 107,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 86,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 789.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ:SBT traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 63,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,900. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $160.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.08. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

