5,588 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 193.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 612.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 114,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,505,000 after buying an additional 98,197 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,218,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $122,701,000 after buying an additional 92,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock traded up $13.14 on Tuesday, reaching $69.66. 5,273,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,560,361. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.94.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.