5,973 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. ING Groep NV lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $3.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,061,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,257. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

